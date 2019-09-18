Tommy Seymour: Scotland wing confident in form for World Cup despite lack of tries

Seymour's last try for Scotland came as part of a hat-trick against Fiji in November 2018

Scotland winger Tommy Seymour is confident in his own form as he tries to hold off competition from Darcy Graham for a World Cup starting spot.

Seymour has been a mainstay of the national side, but has not scored for Scotland in nine games.

Graham, meanwhile, has five tries in seven Tests since his debut against Wales in the Six Nations.

"From an outsider's perspective, it's easy to shine a better light when they see a try," Seymour told BBC Scotland.

"I know people like to make a lot of talk, outsider perspectives and all that, but I never really get bogged down into it too much.

"I wasn't getting across the whitewash for Scotland as much as I'd have liked but I still felt my performances were good, I felt like I was adding value to the team.

Seymour says he is "excited" at the ability of the back-three group as Scotland to prepare to open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has also been impressed with the rise of Edinburgh wing Graham, 22, who scored on his Scotland debut against Wales in March, added two scores in the remarkable comeback at Twickenham the following week, then continued his searing start to international rugby with tries in both warm-up matches against Georgia.

"I don't think there were any surprises about what Darcy was going to bring and what he was capable of," said Seymour, who has 19 tries in 52 caps.

"He's a brilliant athlete and he's one of these guys who gets to show people who think size should matter at international level.

"He plays well above his weight, shown consistently how hard he is to bring down, how rock solid he is in defence and how exciting he is on the ball. He'll be a mainstay of the side for years to come."

Hogg upstaged by 'hero' Laidlaw

Stuart Hogg has already suffered a case of mistaken identity in Japan, but the Scotland star has no trouble recognising the threat facing his side in Sunday's opener against Ireland.

The Exeter full-back is among the biggest names in Gregor Townsend's squad yet he has found himself in former skipper Grieg Laidlaw's shade since touching down in the Far East.

"Mr Greig is a hero wherever he goes. It's been great to see," said Hogg, who is set to earn his 70th cap against Joe Schmidt's men in Yokohama this weekend.

"We've had some fun with him. Anytime we're walking through shopping malls we shout 'Mr Greig' when he walks in front. Everyone then turns around and mobs him.

"Although there have been a couple of things I have been disappointed with. I was standing in the hotel the other night and someone approached me with a poster to sign. Just as I took the pen he asked me if I was Finn Russell. I thought that would be the end of it and said, 'no, I'm not Mr Russell'.

"The guy looked at his sheet again and WP Nel came next. I think it must have been the haircut."

But Hogg admits there is no mistaking the quality available to Schmidt this weekend, even if his opposite number Rob Kearney and wing Keith Earls are both ruled out alongside Robbie Henshaw.

"Ireland have some incredible players," Hogg added. "If Kearney was to come out and Andrew Conway was to come in, then that's another world-class player that we have to be fully aware of. Whatever team Ireland put out on Sunday we're going to have to match and beat.