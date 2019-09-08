Rugby World Cup: Magnus Bradbury travels with Scotland as cover for Jamie Ritchie

Breaking news

Back-row Magnus Bradbury will join Scotland's World Cup travelling party on Monday as "precautionary injury cover" for Jamie Ritchie.

Bradbury is drafted in after Ritchie suffered a facial injury in Friday's win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

Ritchie is to remain in Scotland for further assessment, which will determine whether he can remain in the 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you