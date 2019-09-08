Rugby World Cup: Magnus Bradbury travels with Scotland as cover for Jamie Ritchie
Back-row Magnus Bradbury will join Scotland's World Cup travelling party on Monday as "precautionary injury cover" for Jamie Ritchie.
Bradbury is drafted in after Ritchie suffered a facial injury in Friday's win over Georgia at Murrayfield.
Ritchie is to remain in Scotland for further assessment, which will determine whether he can remain in the 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan.
More to follow.