Rory Best: Ireland skipper bids a tearful playing farewell to Aviva Stadium

Rory Best made his Ireland debut in 2005

Rory Best bade a tearful playing farewell to the Aviva Stadium as Ireland defeated Wales 19-10 in their final World Cup warm-up match.

The Ireland skipper will retire from rugby - 14 years after his international debut - when his country's World Cup campaign ends.

"I told myself I wouldn't get emotional but this place has been unbelievably special for me," said the 37-year-old.

"It's nice to get a performance you can be proud of to finish up."

Best started his international career in 2005 against New Zealand as he was introduced as a replacement to an Ireland front row that included his brother Simon.

"I can still remember coming off the bench and coming down into the corner here into a scrum alongside my brother," recalled the hooker, who won his 120th cap in Saturday's win.

"Those are the things you remember, the little bits and pieces, the trips to the stadium on the bus, the moments after the games when you look around the stadium and everyone's wrecked, when you've given your all for this jersey.

"These moments are made special by your team by your family and by so many people.

"The support we got today has summed up the support we've had throughout my career. It's been unbelievably special to play for this country."

Rory Best said that working with Joe Schmidt has been a privilege

'Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby' - Best

Like Best, coach Joe Schmidt will end his successful Ireland stint after the World Cup and the veteran hooker paid tribute to the New Zealander's contribution to Irish rugby in his spells as Leinster and national coach.

"He has transformed the international game here. I've been very privileged to work with him as a player and a captain.

"I can't be grateful enough for everything Joe Schmidt has done for me, for the team and for the country."

Best was widely criticised for his throwing in the hammering by England two weeks ago and his early ones on Saturday were not encouraging as the Irish lost their first two line-outs.

However, the Ireland set-piece improved as Best's energetic work in the loose helped the home side take control.

Earls 'walking around OK' after game - Schmidt

Keith Earls and Cian Healy were both forced off during Saturday's win but Schmidt said that wing was "walking around OK" after the game, adding that he was confident the prop would be able to travel with the Irish squad when it departs for Japan on Wednesday.

Earls was replaced 13 minutes into the second half after taking a blow to his knee and quad muscle region while Healy failed a head injury assessment at half-time.

"It just seemed like his quad, whether it's a whack in the quad or just above the knee, he [Earls] was uncomfortable," said Schmidt.

"Those sort things you've just got to wait and see if it's ok tomorrow."

Schmidt laughed off the news that Ireland now top the world rankings for the first time following Saturday's win.

"I didn't even realise we were number one until the post-match interview. That's how far away from our thoughts it's been.

"We have been lucky enough to tick off a few firsts with this group in the last six and a half years. But that label is not going to be relevant to anyone.

"We all know who the favourites are for the Rugby World Cup and it's not us."