All Blacks amass 92 points in final World Cup warm-up game

Winger George Bridge scored four tries and now has seven tries from five internationals since making his debut in November 2018

Rugby World Cup warm-up New Zealand: (54) 92 Tries: Reece, B Smith (2), Taylor, Bridge (4), Read, Perenara, Crotty (2), Todd, Savea Cons: B Barrett (7), Ioane (4) Tonga: (0) 7 Tries: Piutau Cons: Takulua

World Cup favourites New Zealand hammered Tonga 92-7 in their final warm-up game before the tournament begins in Japan.

The All Blacks were in awesome form as they ran in 14 tries in Hamilton with nine different try scorers.

They were relentless from the off and had already scored eight tries by half-time as they led 54-0.

New Zealand begin their quest for a third successive title against South Africa in Yokohama on 21 September.

They will later play Canada, Namibia and Italy in Pool B and could play either Ireland or Scotland in the quarter-finals.

Tonga, known for their physicality, could not match New Zealand's intensity and were blown away as winger George Bridge led the way with four tries. Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty each scored two and Sevu Reece, Codie Taylor, captain Kieran Read, TJ Perenara, Matt Todd and Ardie Savea all crossed the tryline.

Just as important for the hosts, there were no fresh injury concerns from the match.

The All Blacks only eased up in the last 15 minutes when coach Steve Hansen deliberately reduced them to 14 men as practice and the South Sea islanders scored a consolation try.

Tonga will be England's first opponents at the World Cup, with the two countries meeting in Sapporo on 22 September.

Australia rounded off their preparations for the tournament by scoring six tries as they defeated Samoa 34-15 in Parramatta.

The Wallabies were 22-3 up at half-time but faced a second half fight-back as replacement scrum-half Dwayne Polataivao twice went over to reduce the deficit to 22-15 before late scores from Dane Haylett-Petty and centre Matt To'omua secured the win.

One positive was a first appearance since March for flanker David Pocock after a calf injury, but there will be concerns over fly-half Bernard Foley only landing two of his six kicks.

Australia, who are in Pool C with Wales, start against Fiji on 21 September in Sapporo whereas Samoa face World Cup debutants Russia in Pool A three days later in Kumagaya.