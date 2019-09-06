Chester Williams: South Africa World Cup winner dies aged 49

Williams had been coaching since retiring 18 years ago

Former South Africa international and 1995 World Cup winner Chester Williams has died at the age of 49.

Williams played 27 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2000, scoring 14 tries.

The former wing also played domestically for Western Province.

"The news of Chester's passing is devastating and hard to believe, as he was still young and seemingly in good health," said Mark Alexander, the president of SA Rugby.

"Chester was a true pioneer in South African rugby, and his performances at the World Cup in 1995, as a snapshot of his Springbok career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of our rugby public."

Since retiring as a player in 2001, Williams had spells coaching the Springbok Sevens team, Super Rugby's Cats and the Pumas in South Africa.

Alexander added: "He was passionate about rugby and South Africa and as coach, at various levels, selflessly gave back to the game after he hung up his boots. He played with courage and was a beacon of light in his community and in the broader South African context.

"Chester Williams had so much more to give. Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife, Maria, his children, family and friends during this very sad time."

