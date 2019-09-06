Ireland v Wales: Warren Gatland's side hope to avoid injury repeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones ahead of playing Ireland in Dublin

World Cup warm-ups: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 7 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales hope World Cup history does not repeat itself when they face Ireland in the final warm-up match in Dublin.

In 2015 Wales lost Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Webb to injury against Italy in the final game before the tournament started.

The British and Irish Lions were forced out of the World Cup and joined centre Jonathan Davies on the sidelines.

Halfpenny suffered cruciate knee ligament damage and Webb a nasty foot injury.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has named a strong side for Saturday's game against Ireland with 15 changes from the team that played the same opposition last weekend in Wales' 22-17 defeat in Cardiff.

Halfpenny is at full-back for the Aviva Stadium game and says he will not be thinking about protecting himself before he goes out to Japan.

Key men start

"You can't be going into a game worrying about getting injured," said Halfpenny.

"It is big game for us in terms of our preparation for the World Cup and it is an opportunity to wear the Welsh jersey again.

"Hopefully we will come through it."

Alun Wyn Jones leads the side in Dublin while key men Jonathan Davies, George North, Justin Tipuric and Tomas Francis also start.

Jones will play in his 128nd Wales Test, one short of Gethin Jenkins' national caps record, and said the players need the match ahead of the World Cup opener against Georgia on 23 September.

"That (injuries) is one way of focusing on the downside of it, but we're going to focus on the opportunity to play because the drop off before we take the field again is so much," said Jones.

"I have to say that we've lost one guy in a game and one in training, but we'd still have to train. We are ready to play.

"I was disappointed not to be involved in Warren Gatland's last game at home last weekend, but it's still an occasion with Rory Best and Joe Schmidt having their last one in Dublin.

"So it's still going to be a great occasion for the Test match both on and off the park."

'Vocal' Patchell

Rhys Patchell will win his 13 Wales cap when he takes the field against Ireland in Dublin

At the other end of the scale fly-half Rhys Patchell will make his first Test start since June 2018 with Gatland saying he has bounced back from the disappointment of 2018-19 by making Wales' World Cup squad.

Patchell has been named in the 31-man squad and ahead of Jarrod Evans to rival Dan Biggar after impressing as a replacement against Ireland last Saturday.

"Rhys was down on confidence coming in," said Gatland.

"You're here because you're good enough to deliver at this level.

"He was very good against Ireland. It's just talking to him and telling him to be relaxed.

"He's articulate and confident when he speaks to the group and he's not afraid to voice an opinion.

"He's started to look like he's training well and get back to his best."

Patchell was dropped after defeat by England in the 2018 Six Nations at Twickenham when the fly-half had been verbally targeted by Eddie Jones before the game.

The pivot started both Test victories later that summer in Argentina, but fell down the pecking order after suffering a head injury playing for the Scarlets last season.

"He took a bit of a knock when he played against England in 2018," said Gatland.

"We just felt like that was a performance which was the next step up in terms of playing some of the best teams; he wasn't quite ready for that.

"He showed against Ireland last week coming on that there was maturity there in the way he controlled it.

"The feedback I got from some of the older players was just how vocal he was on the field.

"That voice was important and he had a good impact last weekend."