Gilroy scores two tries as Ulster beat Glasgow 50-19 in pre-season friendly

Graham Curtis celebrates after scoring Ulster's final try of the game

Craig Gilroy scored twice as eight-try Ulster came from behind to beat Glasgow 50-19 in the first of two pre-season friendlies between the sides.

Scores from Nick Grigg, Ratu Tagive and Matt Smith to a Gilroy touchdown in the corner had Glasgow 19-7 in front.

Greg Jones' touchdown and Gilroy with his second try saw Ulster trail 19-17 at half-time, with Angus Kernohan adding another soon after the break.

Ethan McIlroy, Sam Carter, Nick Timoney and Graham Curtis all crossed.

After trailing by two Ulster scored 33 unanswered points in total while Glasgow suffered by losing Chris Fusaro to the sin-bin for 10 minutes in the second half.

Ireland wing Gilroy, 28, was returning to action after 10 months on the sidelines with a back injury, while Glasgow's Smith was making a first appearance since January.

New Ulster squad members Matt Faddes and David O'Connor were both handed starts with another newcomer Sam Carter coming off the bench to score and be named man-of-the-match.

The teams will meet again at Scotstoun next Saturday.