Max Lahiff: Bristol sign ex-Bath prop on one-year deal

Bristol have signed former Bath prop Max Lahiff on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who had been at the Rec since January 2015, was set to join Clermont Auvergne as World Cup cover.

But his move to the French club fell through in July after a neck problem was picked up in his medical.

"We're delighted to bring in somebody of Max's quality into the squad and he'll add competition to the front row," director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"Max has a wealth of Premiership experience for both London Irish and Bath, so he understands the pressures and demands of this competition."

Lahiff played 78 games for London Irish and spent a season with Super Rugby's Rebels before moving to Bath.