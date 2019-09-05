Rugby World Cup: Mark Wilson hopes England can 'thrill the fans' at St James' Park

Wilson (centre) will join Sale Sharks on loan for the new Premiership season after the Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup warm-up: England v Italy Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Friday 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live with highlights on BBC Two at 23:05 BST

Local hero Mark Wilson hopes England can thrill the fans like Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United when they face Italy at St James' Park on Friday.

It is the first time England have played a Test match in the north-east, and the first they have hosted outside Twickenham in a decade.

Originally from Cumbria, Wilson is an "honorary Geordie" having played more than 200 times for Newcastle Falcons.

"North-east fans want to be entertained," Wilson told BBC Sport.

"That's the big thing for them. [You think] back in the nineties when Newcastle football were at their best - the fans just want to see entertainment.

"Hopefully we can entertain them on Friday night."

Wilson, 29, joined Newcastle's academy as a 14-year-old before making his Falcons debut in 2010.

Following their relegation last season, he will go on loan to Sale after the Rugby World Cup, before returning to the Falcons in time for the 2020-2021 campaign.

He says English rugby must continue to support the game in the north of the country, and feels the clash with the Azzurri could inspire the next generation.

"It's important we still get behind rugby in the north," he added.

"It's crazy to think [there is a Test in Newcastle] - when I was a kid the only way to watch England was down at Twickenham.

"So for a lot of those north-east fans they are all going to be pretty excited about watching England on their doorstep.

"St James' Park is a class place to play, and the atmosphere is great. Hopefully people will come out in their numbers and fill it."