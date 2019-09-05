Scotland v Georgia: Gregor Townsend warns against complacency

Scotland won convincingly away to Georgia last week

Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up Test: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website

Georgia have the "players and power" to cause problems for any team in the world, says wary Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Scotland beat the Georgians 44-10 in Tbilisi last week and face them again on Friday night at Murrayfield in their final World Cup warm-up match.

Despite that convincing away victory, Townsend has warned his players to guard against complacency.

"I told them we can't take this game lightly," said Townsend.

"Georgia will come here doing all they can to produce a historic result and they have the players and power to upset any team in the world.

"They have some very powerful ball carriers, a good set-piece and some good backline players. We're expecting a really tough game."

Scotland's win in Tbilisi was their first way from Murrayfield in 2019. And Townsend says the reverse fixture gives his side the opportunity to consolidate their form going into the World Cup in Japan, where Scotland begin against Ireland on 22 September.

"We put a lot of hard work into last week's performance," he said. "We analysed the opposition, we focused on what we needed to do to win away from home and it worked out.

"But it's not going to work out at Murrayfield if we are complacent in any way. We've identified areas where we can improve in attack and defence and build on some good work in the set-piece.

"Hopefully we can get through the game with confidence, with a team who has taken another step towards playing at its full potential and a fully-fit group after 80 minutes."