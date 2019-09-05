Rory Best: Ireland captain starts for final home appearance

Rory Best made his Ireland debut in 2005 against New Zealand at Lansdowne Road and will make his final home appearance on Saturday

World Cup warm-up: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Rory Best will captain Ireland against Wales in his final home appearance before retirement.

Best will lead a strong side in Ireland's last warm-up match before the World Cup in Japan.

As expected, Johnny Sexton makes his first start at fly-half while Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls also feature in the backline.

Jean Kleyn, who was selected over Devin Toner in Joe Schmidt's 31-man squad, starts at lock alongside James Ryan.

Schmidt, who will also bid farewell to the Aviva after the Wales game, has made 11 changes from last weekend's victory over the same opposition in Cardiff.

Sexton, Henshaw and Earls all make their first appearances of the warm-up fixtures while Stockdale makes it his third appearance in a row on the wing.

Rob Kearney comes in for Will Addison at full-back.

Johnny Sexton will make his first appearance of the World Cup warm-up fixtures

There will be much focus on Sexton's half-back partnership with Conor Murray after a disappointing Six Nations campaign in the spring.

It's an entirely new front row from the Wales victory, while Kleyn has been given the nod ahead of Ulster's Iain Henderson to start beside James Ryan at lock.

Jack Conan retains his place at the base of the scrum while CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier come in for Tadhg Beirne and Peter O'Mahony at flanker.

We need a big performance

Best says that his final appearance at the Aviva "isn't something I have given a lot of thought about" but admits the emotion may hit him after the game.

"I think for me it's about making sure we focus on our last game before we board the plane," said the 37-year-old.

"When it comes to the final whistle the realisation will set in but it's important for me and the team it doesn't affect our preparation.

"I'm sure It'll be a really big occasion when I look back on it, but as a team we have to perform and take a massive step forward."

Squad announcement has made us tighter

While there has been much talk about the announcement of Schmidt's 31-man World Cup squad, Best feels that it has brought the team closer together,

"It's funny how it seems like there is so much more room," he added.

"You get an extra spring in your step and it's a great time to be around the squad.

"Before that, the sword is hanging over you head no matter where you are in the order.

"That creates drive and now we are in a 31 it's about us getting in our groups and sharing every little detail, and that's what makes a really good squad."

Ireland: Kearney, Stockdale, Henshaw, Aki, Earls, Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (c), Furlong, Ryan, Kleyn, Stander, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, Kilcoyne, Porter, Henderson, Ruddock, McGrath, Carty, Ringrose