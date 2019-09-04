Nigel Owens: Welshman to referee Wales v Barbarians

Nigel Owens' first Test match as a referee was Japan v Ireland in Osaka in 2005

Welshman Nigel Owens will referee a Wales game for the first time when they host Barbarians on 30 November.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) revealed the appointment after getting "special dispensation" from World Rugby.

Owens, 46, refereed the 2015 World Cup final and will officiate at the 2019 tournament in Japan this autumn.

Current Wales coach Warren Gatland will be coaching Barbarians for the match as his successor Wayne Pivac takes charge of the team for the first time.

The WRU also confirmed Wales women will face Spain and Scotland as well as Crawshays before they host Barbarians women in the double-header at Principality Stadium.

Owens' appointment is unique in the professional era of rugby union, when neutral referees take control of Test matches.