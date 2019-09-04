Leicester Tigers may take further action after reports of 'violent pub confrontation'

Leicester Tigers' club crest

Leicester Tigers say they will "take further action if appropriate" after reports of an incident involving some of their players in a bar in Portugal.

It has been claimed a "violent confrontation" with security staff took place in a pub during the Premiership side's training camp in the Algarve.

"The players made us aware of an incident when they were given a night off," a club spokesman told BBC Sport.

"The club have co-operated fully with the authorities."

The spokesman added: "While we believe this is the end of the matter, we will take further action if appropriate."

