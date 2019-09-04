Rugby World Cup: Ireland must 'trust the process' - Sexton

Johnny Sexton has yet to feature in any of Ireland's World Cup warm-up fixtures

Johnny Sexton says that Ireland must "trust the process" as they continue World Cup preparations against Wales.

Sexton will make his first start of the warm-up fixtures in Dublin, and feels their build-up cannot be judged until after the tournament in Japan.

A heavy defeat by England was followed up by a gritty win over Wales in Cardiff, with Sexton calling for further improvements on Saturday.

"It's all going to be judged in a few months' time," said the fly-half.

"We've got one of the best guys in the world in Jason Cowman," added Sexton when asked if Ireland were more prepared than they have ever been for a World Cup.

Strength and Conditioning coach Jason Cowman has been tasked with making sure Ireland peak at the right time

"He puts the plan together so that we build over the next few weeks and peak for the Scotland game.

"Within that there's going to be really tough weeks, like the England game, and maybe Wales suffered a bit from that last weekend after coming back from training in Turkey.

"Everyone is at different stages of preparation and then it all comes to fruition when the World Cup comes around.

"It's easy for us, we just put our head down and work as hard as we can and get told when to stop."

'We take confidence in what we have achieved'

Sexton believes that "it's hard to comment on games when you're not involved" but says lessons will be learned from Ireland's humbling defeat at Twickenham.

"We'll use that England game for a long time to show what happens when you don't prepare as well as you can or don't turn up on the day," said the 34-year-old.

"It was probably the end of England's preparation but it was only the start of ours.

"But we also refer to all the good times over the last few years that can sometimes get forgotten with a defeat like that.

"We take great confidence in what we have achieved and we often refer back to that, so it's a case of balancing things out.

"It's important to keep building and not listen to too much about what's being said outside our environment and hopefully we see another step forward this week before the Scotland game."

Sexton and Devin Toner have been regulars during Joe Schmidt's reign as Ireland coach

Everyone needs to be ready

Several former players, including World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot, suggested that lock Devin Toner had the right to feel aggrieved at missing out on a spot in Joe Schmidt's squad.

Schmidt, who will take charge of his final home game against Wales, selected South African-born Jean Kleyn ahead of Toner in his 31-man squad.

Sexton says that while the players who missed out on the original squad are right to feel disappointed, they know they can be called upon at any moment.

"I've played with Devin the entire way through," Sexton said on his Leinster team-mate.

"You look out for yourself first in selection, and then you are thinking about those closest to you.

"I feel for Dev, as I do for guys like Kieran Marmion, Jordi Murphy and Will Addison, who have put in an unbelievable amount of work.

"It shows the mark of those guys that they are still willing to come in and train after such disappointment.

"They know that they could be needed, someone can pick up a knock or pull out, so those guys need to be ready as well."

Ireland's World Cup campaign starts against Six Nations rivals Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September before meeting hosts Japan in Shizuoka six days later.