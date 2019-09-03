Rugby World Cup: Joe Schmidt defends use of 'project players'

Devin Toner was arguably the most surprising omission from the squad while Jean Kleyn made the cut

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has defended his use of 'project players' after revealing his World Cup squad.

The decision to select South Africa-born Jean Kleyn, who qualified for Ireland on residency last month, while omitting Devin Toner has prompted criticism from some quarters.

"Under the laws of the game as they were, we are entitled to pick guys who have qualified," Schmidt said.

"In my time the qualification involvement is probably 6% or 7%.

"The rest of it are home-grown guys, who not only are home-grown but are domiciled here."

Several former players including World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot suggested that Toner had the right to feel aggrieved at missing out.

In 2017 rugby's governing body voted to extend the residency qualification from three to five years, with the amended rule set to come into effect at the end of 2020.

"I would (look at) how much CJ Stander has done for his local environment, what Bundee Aki has done for his local environment," continued Schmidt.

"I'm not sure for how long you have to contribute to a community and work hard in that community before you can be accepted by those people.

"I was put under a lot of pressure when Bundee first had his game, a lot of people wrote things but by the end of that first season that he played for Ireland, he was named supporters' player of the year."

Sexton to start against Wales

Schmidt, who will leave his position following the World Cup, will take charge of his last home game against Wales on Saturday.

With a near full-strength side expected to line out, Schmidt confirmed that fly-half Johnny Sexton will start with Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw and Cian Healy all available for selection having shaken off injuries.

Sexton has not featured in any of the warm-up games so far

Despite missing out on the 31-man squad, Kieran Marmion, Will Addison and Jordi Murphy have remained with the team at their Carton House training base this week.

Schmidt refused to be drawn on whether the players would be available to their provinces for the opening Pro14 fixtures on the final weekend on September.

"Those three (players), and a number of others, were incredibly narrow decisions and we wanted them to be very ready to go if we pick up an injury at the weekend.

"We could lose someone on Saturday, we could definitely lose someone during the tournament so having them continually training with us and staying up to speed is profitable for us."

Ireland's World Cup campaign starts against Six Nations rivals Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September before meeting hosts Japan in Shizuoka six days later.