James Mitchell: Northampton Saints sign former Connacht scrum-half

James Mitchell has joined Saints after leaving Irish provincial side Connacht

Scrum-half James Mitchell has signed a deal with Northampton Saints for the duration of the World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who is the older brother of fellow Saints number nine Alex, has impressed while on trial with the Premiership club in pre-season.

Director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website the new recruit had "quality" and "huge potential".

He said: "James can challenge the likes of Henry Taylor and Connor Tupai. He looks sharp and hungry."

The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Friday, 20 September when the host nation take on Russia.