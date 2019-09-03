Rugby World Cup: Stuart McInally to captain Scotland as Huw Jones and Rory Hutchinson miss out

Stuart McInally was Scotland captain for their win in Georgia

Stuart McInally will be named Scotland captain for the Rugby World Cup, but centres Huw Jones and Rory Hutchinson are among the squad's major omissions.

Forwards Josh Strauss, Matt Fagerson and Magnus Bradbury will also miss out as coach Gregor Townsend officially announces his 31-man squad on Tuesday.

Edinburgh hooker McInally has been chosen ahead of John Barclay and Greig Laidlaw to captain the Scots in Japan.

Adam Hastings will travel as cover for Finn Russell at fly-half.

Nine men were always going to be left disappointed as Townsend whittled the squad down from 40 when the final squad for the competition, which begins on 20 September, is presented at Linlithgow Palace.

The battle for midfield slots was the most competitive in this squad and it is where some notable omissions were inevitable.

Glasgow Warriors' Jones made an explosive start to his Test career, littered with tries in big games, but his poor form over the past year has cost him a World Cup place.

Hutchinson seemed to be the coming man, with the Northampton Saints' centre scoring twice on his first Test start against Georgia at the weekend.

However, Townsend has chosen Peter Horne and Chris Harris as back-up to the expected first-choice pairing of Sam Johnson and Duncan Taylor.

The back-row was another fiercely contested area that was always going to be tough to narrow down.

Strauss, now back in his native South Africa with Bulls, and Glasgow's Fagerson showed up well in Tbilisi, but that was not enough to book a seat on the plane to Japan.

Edinburgh's Bradbury has paid the price for a lack of match action after a rib injury ruled him out of the first three World Cup warm-up games.