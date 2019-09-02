Damian Willemse: Saracens sign South Africa fly-half as injury cover

Damian Willemse in action for the Stormers
Damian Willemse has scored 143 points in 30 games for Stormers

Saracens have signed South Africa fly-half Damian Willemse on a three-month contract as cover for injured pair Alex Goode and Max Malins.

The 21-year-old, who can also play at centre and full-back, joins from Super Rugby franchise Stormers.

Willemse has won four international caps since making his Springboks debut against Argentina last year.

Full-back Goode is recovering from a foot injury while Malins will be out for three months with a broken foot.

"We're grateful to Western Province for allowing Damian to play his rugby at Saracens for the next three months," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you