Damian Willemse: Saracens sign South Africa fly-half as injury cover
- From the section Rugby Union
Saracens have signed South Africa fly-half Damian Willemse on a three-month contract as cover for injured pair Alex Goode and Max Malins.
The 21-year-old, who can also play at centre and full-back, joins from Super Rugby franchise Stormers.
Willemse has won four international caps since making his Springboks debut against Argentina last year.
Full-back Goode is recovering from a foot injury while Malins will be out for three months with a broken foot.
"We're grateful to Western Province for allowing Damian to play his rugby at Saracens for the next three months," director of rugby Mark McCall said.