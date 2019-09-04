Rhys Patchell: Wales fly-half on World Cup joy and heartbreak

Then and now: Patchell made his senior Wales debut against Japan in 2013 and has gone on to win 12 caps

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell knows the heartbreak of failing to make the final cut for a Rugby World Cup.

He was one of eight players - which included Lions trio Mike Phillips, Richard Hibbard and James Hook - released ahead of the 2015 tournament hosted by England.

Four years on he has been included in the 31-man squad for Japan later this month.

"I'm obviously delighted" said the 26-year-old Scarlet, "2019 was a big aim".

"I'm relieved more than anything and then empathy for the nine that got a phone call or a text. Having been there myself it's not particularly enjoyable," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Four years ago was a long 12 to 13 weeks and then to get the email to say 'thank you, but no thank you was heartbreaking."

Patchell scored a try as Wales lost 22-17 to Ireland in Cardiff

Patchell was named in the 2019 squad ahead of Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans after each played a half in Saturday's warm-up defeat by Ireland.

Head coach Warren Gatland had said prior to the match that it would be a straight shoot out between the two 10s with only room for one on the plane to Japan.

Patchell ultimately won the audition and was cast as Wales' back-up fly-half to the experienced Dan Biggar.

"The aim every time you put on the jersey is to take your chance because we all know how fickle rugby can be," Patchell said.

"As much as I was aware that 40 minutes was it, you've got to do what's best for the team.

"Fortunately the game sort of presented itself, certainly in the last 20 in a way that I enjoy playing."

Patchell is joined in Japan by prop Nicky Smith, who also failed to make the grade in 2015, while his Scarlets team mates Rob Evans and Samson Lee were left out.