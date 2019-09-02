Rugby World Cup: Devin Toner is a shock omission from Ireland squad for Japan

Toner has featured strongly during Schmidt's six years at Ireland's helm.

Devin Toner has been left out of Ireland's 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 33-year-old Leinster lock has been a regular under head coach Joe Schmidt, starting 50 of the Kiwi's head 67 Test matches in charge.

Munster's South Africa-born Jean Kleyn has been given the nod ahead of Toner, with Ulster back Will Addison also not included in the panel.

Shmidt was not expected to name his squad until Sunday.

The side play their final warm-up game against Wales in Dublin on Saturday, with their opening World Cup Pool A game coming against Scotland on 22 September.

Three Ulster players, captain Rory Best, second row Iain Henderson and wing Jacob Stockdale are in the panel while missing out along with Addison are Jordi Murphy and new signing Jack McGrath.

Ireland World Cup squad:

Backs: Rob Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Keith Earls (Munster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Conor Murray (Munster), Luke McGrath (Leinster)

Forwards: Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Rory Best (Ulster, capt), Niall Scannell (Munster), Sean Cronin (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), CJ Stander (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster).

