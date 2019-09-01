Bridgend Ravens chairman Derrick King dies

Derrick King had been involved with Bridgend for over 60 years

Bridgend Ravens chairman Derrick King, one of the longest-serving figures in Welsh club rugby, has died.

Mr King had been chairman at the Brewery Field for 26 years.

He knew he had terminal cancer when he addressed Bridgend's players before a successful relegation decider at the end of the 2018-19 season.

"He fought his battle with cancer with great dignity & leaves a massive void in our club," Bridgend Ravens Tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with Derrick's family."

Mr King was seen as a calming influence in Welsh rugby during the turbulent period in the early 2000s, when the regional side Celtic Warriors was formed from Bridgend and Pontypridd.