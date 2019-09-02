Rugby World Cup: Olympian James Davies to tackle tournament with older brother

Media playback is not supported on this device James Davies on beating his critics

He is the Olympic silver medallist preparing for his first Rugby World Cup after being named in Wales' 31-man squad.

And the breakthrough is even sweeter for James Davies who will share the experience with his brother Jonathan.

Elder sibling Jonathan is a double Grand Slam winner, a British and Irish Lions series winner in Australia in 2013 and Lions man of the series against New Zealand four years later.

James is a relative novice at international rugby - with five Wales caps compared with Jonathan's 75 - but is no stranger to the big stage after his experience in sevens.

Davies the younger was a key was part of the Team GB squad that reached the final in Rio 2016.

In Brazil he rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest sporting athletes on the planet, all ideal preparations for rugby's biggest global tournament.

"I'm pretty relaxed and take everything in my stride," said Davies.

"They call the Olympics the biggest show on earth, so it's probably good preparation.

"I think it'll be a lot different to walking round and seeing (swimmer) Michael Phelps."

James Davies was one of two Welsh players in the Team GB 2016 silver medal winning Sevens squad in Rio alongside Sam Cross

Davies has an Olympic rings tattoo among his well-documented collection of body art, and will add another if Wales reach the World Cup final in Yokohama on 2 November.

"We'll see how it goes first, if the squad makes it to the final or wins the World Cup maybe I'll get a massive 'Webb Ellis' on my back," said Davies.

The Scarlets flanker is wary of covering up his tattoos to adhere to Japanese culture.

"I've heard about the mafia (with tattoos) so hopefully I don't get kidnapped!" said Davies.

"I've been to Japan before, there's a lot of sushi and a lot of traffic.

"It's very different to Westernised countries but hopefully we can see a bit of it and have a good time while working hard."

While Davies was celebrating his call-up, he has also thought about his Scarlets team-mates who were left out of the squad including props Rob Evans and Samson Lee.

"It's great for the 31 but it's savage for the boys who are missing out so it's important for everyone to realise that," said Davies.

"There's a lot of players who don't get the opportunity. When we went to the Olympics, the squad was more than halved so it was savage, it's the rubbish part of it.

"For one reason or another, Rob Evans and Samson Lee haven't been picked and they're world-class players so I know they will be gutted."

It was all celebrations in the Davies' household though with the brothers set to become only the third Welsh siblings to have been part of the same World Cup squad.

Richard and Paul Moriarty were part of the travelling party to Australia and New Zealand in 1987 followed by Craig and Scott Quinnell 12 years later when the tournament was hosted by Wales.

James Davies (left) is 28 while older brother Jonathan is 31

"There's two good sets of brothers there so hopefully we can do it justice," said Davies.

"It's nice for the family, mum and dad are over the moon, and to share the journey with a family member is quite special.

"The family atmosphere has been congratulatory, it's hard to put into words for mum and dad. Jon and me just get on with it and we're chuffed to see each other going but it's on to the next job now.

"I think Jon was more nervous about me getting picked than he was for himself.

"I remember watching the Lions selection and being on pins for him because it would have been more difficult for him to get in.

"You just look out for each other, and because he missed the last World Cup it's great to see him here fit and raring to go."

The Davies brothers played together for Wales for the first time against England in August 2019.

It did not end well for James who was forced off with a head injury in a challenge that ironically involved his brother which could have derailed his World Cup ambitions.

"That summed up my season, I don't want to moan or whinge but it's been one of those years," said Davies.

"I had a knock on the head from 'Goldenballs' and I think he wanted to keep the limelight on himself!

"It was frustrating but it hasn't done too much harm. From the year I've had with injuries, I'm pleased where I am.

"I don't know if surprised is the right word for how I felt after being selected, I've trained well and gave myself more of a chance than most people did.

Jonathan Davies (left) is nicknamed Fox, while his brother James is known as Cubby

"Just to find out I got the nod when there's so many good players in the back row has been great.

"It's just the start now and I'm happy to be amongst it all."

The older brother is a proud man.

"I don't think he seems that excited, but I'm chuffed to bits for him," said Jonathan Davies.

"He struggled last year with injuries and worked extremely hard over the last few months to be on the field training.

"He's been in a lot of pain but hopefully he can keep improving and giving a great account of himself."

Kind words but there will be no chance of the brothers sharing a room in Japan though.

Jonathan said before the England game his younger brother was too messy. A riposte was inevitable.

"I am happy I am not rooming with him and that's fine by me," said Davies.

"There is no comeback to that because I am pretty messy.

"I would never room with him though because he is too boring.

"What would you rather?!"

Boring is never a word you would apply to James Davies.