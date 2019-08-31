Cory Hill: Wales back-row's World Cup hopes in balance after leg fracture

Wales lock Cory Hill has won 24 caps and scored two tries

Wales coach Warren Gatland says he faces a major decision on whether to take Dragons captain Cory Hill to the World Cup after the lock suffered a small fracture in his leg.

The 27-year-old will miss the World Cup opener against Georgia on 23 September and is a major doubt against Australia six days later.

Wales select their 31-man squad on Saturday evening and name it on Sunday.

"Our big discussion is with Cory Hill," said Gatland.

"He has got a really small fracture in his leg which we got scanned yesterday.

"It could keep him out until game two or three [of the World Cup] so there will be a big discussion point whether we take him or not."

After Wales face Australia on 29 September they have a break before they play Fiji on 9 October and Uruguay four days later.

Hill, who can also play in the back-row, has not played since scoring a try against England in February 2019 during the Six Nations victory.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Jake Ball and Bradley Davies are the other specialist second-rows in the extended 40-man squad, with flanker Aaron Shingler also capable of playing at lock.

Gatland played down fears over Dragons back-rower Ross Moriarty, who was a late withdrawal from the bench for Saturday's 17-22 loss against Ireland because of a hip problem aggravated in training.