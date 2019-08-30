Rugby World Cup: High tackle red cards to be checked by TMO

Uruguay scrum-half Agustin Ormaechea was the only player to receive a red card at the 2015 World Cup

Red cards for high tackles and shoulder charges will have to be verified by the television match official (TMO) at next month's Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby announced the change three weeks before the tournament begins in Japan.

The high tackle framework implemented in May to reduce head injuries has led to several controversial red cards.

The most recent of these came in Australia's defeat of New Zealand when All Black Scott Barrett was sent off.

Barrett was dismissed for a dangerous tackle just before half-time and the Wallabies went on to record their highest-ever score against the All Blacks as they beat the world champions 47-26.

The high tackle framework was announced after a World Rugby study found that tacklers were four times as likely to sustain a head injury if their tackle was high.

The latest law amendment states: "If the referee determines that a dangerous high tackle or shoulder charge warrants a red card, then the referee must firstly verify the decision with the TMO. Both the referee and TMO should use the High Tackle Sanction Framework to determine whether a red card is the correct sanction."