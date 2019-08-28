Georgia v Scotland: Finn Russell not worried about World Cup injuries

Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up Test: Georgia v Scotland Venue: Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi Date: Saturday, 31 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website

Scotland's players will not be worried about suffering pre-World Cup injuries when they face Georgia in a double header, says fly-half Finn Russell.

Sam Skinner limped off in Saturday's 17-14 win against France and has been ruled out of the tournament in Japan.

Gregor Townsend's side are expected to face a physical contest in Tbilisi, but Russell is not concerned.

"I don't think about it and I don't think many of the boys would think about it at all," said the 26-year-old.

"You can't be going in to the game thinking 'what if I try and tackle a guy and this happens?'. You'll probably get yourself in bad positions because you're trying to be cautious and get out the way of it.

"It's a contact sport - injuries are going to happen. It's just how it is."

As well as playing alongside some of the Georgian team at Racing Metro, Russell knows what awaits Scotland on Friday having spent just under two weeks in Tbilisi with his French club side last year.

The fly-half expects to face a side with increased quality and depth.

"We need to be on our best to fly over there to take them on and try and win," he said. "They're going to be very strong. They're getting a lot better every year.

"I'll start watching and see how we can take them on in attack. Physicality will be one of the main things we'll be focusing on this week."