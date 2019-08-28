Rugby World Cup: Russia beaten by Jersey Reds in warm-up

Moscow's Slava Stadium hosted to the clash

Russia lost a World Cup warm-up match against Championship club Jersey Reds 35-22 in Moscow.

The island side, who finished fourth in English rugby's second tier, led 28-12 at half-time in Moscow after tries from Leroy Van Dam, Luc Jones, Greg Dyer and skipper Apakuki Ma'afu.

Auguy Slowik then crossed early in the second half for the islanders.

Russia scored two tries in each half, with Sale lock Andrei Ostrikov going over for one of them.

The fixture was arranged through Russia head coach Lyn Jones, whose son Luc plays for Jersey.

Russia, ranked 20th in the world, are in a pool with Scotland, Ireland, Samoa and hosts Japan at the World Cup which begins next month.