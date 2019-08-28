Wales will review 60-cap rule after 2019 World Cup

Rhys Webb (left) with WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips (right) after Wales' international against New Zealand in November 2017

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips says Wales 60-cap rule will be reviewed after the 2019 World Cup.

The WRU brought in the selection policy in October 2017, meaning players would not be picked if they had won fewer than 60 caps and opted to move away from Wales.

Rhys Webb was the highest profile casualty after his 2017 move to Toulon.

"The commitment was to revisit it after the World Cup," said Phillips.

"We would have gone through a World Cup cycle and had a look at what has worked and what hasn't.

"We worked with loads of different stake holders and have talked to the players through the Welsh Rugby Players Association a couple of months ago.

"What we agreed with the players was it was quite a big change and there were a couple of other things we need to look at.

"The sorts of things that were talked about last time was would there be a regional appearance limit involved and what impact would the [British and Irish] Lions have, etc."

Phillips believes the policy has worked overall with Wales retaining most of its talent among the four regions and with the national side currently ranked world number one.

"It looks like it is working when you have a Grand Slam under your belt and have won 15 out of your last 16 games there is not much not working," said Phillips.

"If there is an opportunity to make it better then you should do that."