Ireland have six days to salvage World Cup preparations says Bundee Aki

Media playback is not supported on this device All the tries in two minutes as England run riot against Ireland

Bundee Aki says Ireland have six days to salvage their World Cup preparations after Saturday's 57-15 humiliation at Twickenham.

Joe Schmidt's side face new world number one team Wales in Cardiff next Saturday after conceding eight tries in their heaviest-ever defeat by England.

"We've got six days to turn this around," said centre Aki.

"We were off the boil completely. It doesn't get any easier going to Wales but in a way that's the best thing.

"We've got to make sure we don't replicate that kind of performance. So it's time to put in some good, quality training and get back to the drawing board."

Ireland's 42 point defeat is their heaviest under Joe Schmidt

England first team to put 50 on Schmidt's Ireland

Rampant England ripped through Ireland at every possible opportunity on Saturday, becoming the first team to put more than 50 points on Schmidt's Ireland.

Only New Zealand have ever scored more points in one match against Ireland, with Eddie Jones' England flexing some serious World Cup muscle.

Joe Cokanasiga scored twice, with Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Tom Curry and Luke Cowan-Dickie all also crossing.

Aki and Jordan Larmour scored for Ireland but the visitors were nearing full-strength and still received a comprehensive and troubling hiding.

New Zealand-born Aki admitted Schmidt dished out some home truths in the post-match dressing-room debrief - but insisted the dejected players hardly needed any telling.

"I think all the boys knew what the reality was," said Aki.

Bundee Aki's second-half try was no consolation for the Irish

""Joe gave us a few hard words which was fair enough. Now it's about how the boys bounce back, and take it forward from here.

"We've got to get the basics right first, make our tackles, dominate our tackles, get in the line together and get out set-piece right first, before we start thinking about anything else."

Ireland suffered serious line-out malfunctions in Saturday's drubbing with skipper Rory Best unable to find his jumpers on several occasions.

The Irish also missed 34 tackles in the game as England were able to run through them seemingly at will.

Cian Healy sprained an ankle in the contest while Conor Murray was replaced at half-time after taking a blow to the head although Schmidt said afterwards that the Lions and Munster scrum-half had passed a head injury assessment.

Ireland are still hopeful that Joey Carbery, who suffered an ankle injury in their opening warm-up game against Italy, will be fully fit for their Pool A opener against Scotland on 22 September.