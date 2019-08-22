George North try for Wales against England prompts World Rugby law amendment

George North scores a try
George North scored Wales' only try in Saturday's win against England

World Rugby has made a law amendment after George North scored a try while England were down to 13 men to help Wales to victory on Saturday.

North's try came after England's Anthony Watson was sent off and before a head injury replacement for Willi Heinz had come on.

The amendment states that play can only restart once temporary replacement players are on the field.

The change comes less than a month before the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Wales became world number one after the 13-6 win and begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 23 September, while England's first match is against Tonga on 22 September.

