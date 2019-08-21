Ben Te'o: Toulon sign England centre after World Cup omission

Ben Te'o left Worcester at the end of the 2018-19 season after three years with the club

Ben Te'o has signed a short-term deal with Top 14 side Toulon after being left out of England's World Cup squad.

The 32-year-old centre, who has 18 caps, was a surprise omission from Eddie Jones' squad for the tournament in Japan starting next month.

It is understood he was involved in an off-field altercation during England's summer training camp in Italy.

Te'o has signed a contract with the French side until November to provide cover for World Cup absentees.

He left Premiership side Worcester at the end of last season after just 33 games for the Sixways outfit over three years after his arrival from Leinster.