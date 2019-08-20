John Afoa: Bristol Bears prop signs contract extension

John Afoa
John Afoa was part of New Zealand's 2011 World Cup-winning side

Bristol Bears prop John Afoa has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 35-year-old was ever-present in the Premiership in his first campaign for the Ashton Gate side and was named in the Team of the Season.

"It was a fantastic first season for Bristol and an easy decision to extend my contract," he told the club website.

"I've been in a lot of different team environments, but the culture and togetherness that Pat Lam has instilled here is right up there with the best."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you