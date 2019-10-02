Rugby World Cup quiz: Which position are you?

Alun Wyn Jones, WP Nel, Conor Murray and Anthony Watson
Are you a lock like Alun Wyn Jones? A prop like WP Nel? A scrum-half like Conor Murray? Or a wing like Anthony Watson?
Rugby World Cup
Venue: Japan Date: 20 September - 2 November
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Are you a flashy wing? A workhorse of a lock? A prop who doesn't take a backward step? Or a fly-half who directs the team?

With England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales all deep into their World Cup campaigns in Japan, find out where you would fit into their line-ups.

Just answer these questions to find out which rugby position suits you best.*

*Part - or in fact all - of this fun quiz is based on classic generalisations and well-worn stereotypes that may or may not be true in real life...

