Stephen Vaughan: Wasps appoint Vaughan as chief executive

Stephen Vaughan joined Gloucester in 2012 and was chief executive for six years

Wasps have appointed Stephen Vaughan as their new chief executive (sports).

Vaughan, who joins after six years as Gloucester chief executive, has been appointed to develop Wasps Rugby and Wasps Netball brands and lead the corporate and commercial teams.

Wasps have also announced Stuart Cain as chief executive (venue).

New deputy chairman Nick Eastwood told the club website Vaughan has been the "main architect of Gloucester's recent success" and would be a "great asset".

"Stephen has an impressive track record of delivering results wherever he has been, so we are really excited to have him on board," Eastwood added.