Wales v England: Ruaridh McConnochie, Maro Itoje & Courtney Lawes start

World Cup warm-up: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Rugby World Cup-bound wing Ruaridh McConnochie will win his first England cap in Saturday's tournament warm-up match against Wales in Cardiff.

The 27-year-old, who converted from sevens last summer, is one of three changes to the starting XV that won against the same opposition on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Maro Itoje comes into the second row, while Courtney Lawes is at blindside flanker.

Anthony Watson, Charlie Ewels and the injured Tom Curry are left out.

Fly-half Owen Farrell is named on a strong bench, as George Ford captains from the start. Front-row options Jamie George, Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler are also among the replacements.

Wales have named Dan Biggar at fly-half after first-choice 10 Gareth Anscombe was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a knee injury sustained in last weekend's match.

More to follow.

England: Daly; McConnochie, Joseph, Francis, Cokanasiga; Ford, Heinz; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Cole, Launchbury, Itoje, Lawes, Ludlam, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Marler, Sinckler, Kruis, Singleton, Youngs, Farrell, Tuilagi