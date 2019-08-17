Rugby World Cup 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to play France

Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up Test: France v Scotland
Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website

Finn Russell or Adam Hastings? Or both? Who should Gregor Townsend pick for Scotland's first Rugby World Cup warm-up Test against France?

Pick and share your XV below.

My Scotland XV

