Cardiff Blues: Sam Warburton and Martyn Williams join region's board

Ex-Wales rugby captains Sam Warburton and Martyn Williams have joined the board of Cardiff Blues.

The pair, who between them played more than 300 times for the region, will not be directors but advisors.

It follows the appointments of non-executive directors Hayley Parsons and Andrew Williams earlier this month.

"Their credentials as leaders is second to none and this is clearly transferable from the pitch and into business," said chairman Alun Jones.

More follows