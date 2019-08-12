Rugby World Cup: Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe ruled out of tournament

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining a knee injury in the defeat against England yesterday.

Anscombe, 28, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury and hobbled off in the first half in the World Cup warm-up at Twickenham.

No timescale has been given on his return.

His absence leaves Dan Biggar, Jarrod Evans and Rhys Patchell as the three fly-halves in Wales' extended squad.

Wales have already lost British and Irish Lions back-rower Taulupe Faletau to a collarbone problem, while Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomas Williams is awaiting a scan on a shoulder injury.

It is a major blow for Wales with Anscombe having established himself as Warren Gatland's first choice 10 ahead of Biggar during the last year.

With Anscombe ruled out, there are 40 players Gatland's World Cup squad which will be reduced to the final 31-strong party at the beginning of September.

It is also a blow for Anscombe's new side Ospreys after he joined from Cardiff Blues in April 2019 with the New Zealand-born player in danger of missing most of the 2019-20 season.

