Stuart Hogg: Scotland must cut mistakes before World Cup

Stuart Hogg (right) is in line to play at his second World Cup

Summer Test: France v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland have to stop leaking tries if they are to be a force at the World Cup, insists Stuart Hogg.

The fly-half says Scotland have the players to "achieve something special" in Japan.

Ahead of Saturday's summer Test with France at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, Hogg says it time for Scotland to cut out the mistakes.

"We're not going to win Test matches if we're scoring two and conceding three," said Hogg.

"Our defence has to be watertight and making sure we're on the money at every single opportunity.

"The game is built massively on defence. It's probably at the forefront of our game. We've slipped up at times in pivotal moments in games gone past.

"We truly believe that we've got the players and the ambition in attack to score tries. But we've leaked a fair amount over the last few games as well."

Scotland play France the weekend after next then take on Georgia home and away as they ramp up their preparations for the World Cup.

"We want to play the fastest rugby in the world," added Hogg. "We believe we're in a good place with our fitness.

"We're kind of getting bored having no games at the weekend but this week it's different, it's back into Test week, a chance to pull on the Scotland jersey."