Super6: New competition to be shown live on BBC Scotland

Scottish Rugby head of academies Sean Lineen helped launch Super6 in May

BBC Scotland will screen live matches online from the new Super6 season.

One tie from each round of fixtures will be shown on the BBC Sport Scotland website, with the feature live games played at 14:00 UK time on Sundays.

The final of the Super6 will also be televised live on BBC Scotland over the weekend of 27-29 March 2020.

Every Super6 team will have at least three matches broadcast live, with the season kicking off on 9 November after the World Cup.

The six sides will play 20 competitive matches each season made up of 10 Super6 fixtures, played home and away, two Super6 play-off fixtures and eight cross-border matches.

The competition involves Ayrshire Bulls, Southern Knights, Boroughmuir Bears, Watsonians, Stirling County and Heriot.

"Super6 is a bold new competition that is designed to bridge the gap between the domestic and the professional game in Scotland," said Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson.

BBC Scotland's sport commissioning executive Grigor Stirling said: It's an exciting addition to the game in this country and we're delighted we'll be showing matches on the BBC Scotland sport site, with the added bonus of broadcasting the final live on the BBC Scotland channel."