Rugby World Cup 2019: Can you name Scotland's XV from the first warm-up of 2015?

Scotland quiz image
Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up Test: France v Scotland
Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website

Scotland's Rugby World Cup preparations intensify this week as they prepare to take on France in the first of four warm-up Tests.

Four years ago, Vern Cotter's team were in the midst of the same cycle, about to face Ireland in their maiden pre-tournament clash of 2015.

The XV that day featured a little-known debutant, some very familiar faces, and a few players who are firmly in contention to make the plane to Japan this time around.

Can you name the team that lost 28-22 in Dublin? You have five minutes.

