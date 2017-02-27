Wales' rugby results, 2019-20

Wales celebrate winning the 2019 Six Nations Championship
Wales players celebrate winning the 2019 Six Nations Championship

2019 World Cup warm-ups

11 August

England 33-19 Wales

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you