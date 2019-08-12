WRU council could have first female director as Burgess and Griffiths stand

Liza Burgess won 93 caps for Wales and has also coached the Barbarians women

Former Wales international Liza Burgess is one of two candidates bidding to become the Welsh Rugby Union national council's first female member.

North Wales official Sian Griffiths is also standing for the role being vacated by Anthony Buchanan.

Burgess and Griffiths have male opponents in Roy Wilkinson of Porth Harlequins and Old Illtydians chairman John Manders.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies praised the nominations of two women.

Davies had urged WRU clubs to improve diversity on the traditionally male-dominated governing body's council.

"The nominations of both Liza and Sian are a significant step in the right direction in particular and our clubs deserve credit for the calibre of candidate they have supplied in all categories," said Davies.

"It's a fantastic start for us, to have two high calibre female candidates of this nature on the ballot paper is exactly what we have been hoping for."

After the WRU's annual general meeting on 17 November, 2019, the council will elect a governing body board member to succeed Buchanan.

In another election, ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions stars Gerald Davies, Terry Cobner and Tommy David are vying to succeed Dennis Gethin as WRU president.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB), whose chair is appointed to the WRU Board, is also looking to appoint a second independent member with a specific remit for overseeing the pro-game in Wales.