Rugby Championship: Australia thrash All Blacks 47-26 in Perth

Australia recorded their highest-ever score against the All Blacks as they beat the world champions 47-26 in the Rugby Championship in Perth.

It was the Wallabies' first win over New Zealand since 2017.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when Scott Barrett was dismissed for a dangerous tackle just before half-time.

Defeat means they have provisionally lost top spot in the world rankings for the first time in 10 years, with Wales set to occupy first place.

More to follow.