Yorkshire Carnegie: RFU confirm they won't be docked points

Yorkshire Carnegie finished sixth in England's second tier last season

Yorkshire Carnegie have been told by the Rugby Football Union that they will not be docked points for 2019-20 and can remain in the Championship.

Having been threatened with a potential deduction of 28 points, the financially ailing Leeds side have now had the conditions of their Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) approved by the RFU.

All creditors had agree to the CVA's terms by the deadline of 9 August.

"This is great news," said Carnegie managing director Chris Gibson.

"It allows us to progress with our plans for next season.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank those who have supported the club through this difficult process and allowed us to continue.

"Our focus now is on building a side to compete in the Championship and support the vision of our director of rugby Martyn Wood and head coach Joe Ford."

Former Bath and Wasps player Wood was named as the Headingley-based side's new director of rugby last month.

In the RFU board statement, it said: "Yorkshire Carnegie can remain a participant of the Greene King IPA Championship for the 2019-20 season, subject to the club satisfying certain conditions relating to the entering into of a CVA.

"The insolvency practitioners supervising the CVA entered into by Yorkshire Carnegie, Begbies Traynor, have provided confirmation to the RFU that 100% of the club's creditors have either agreed to the terms of the CVA or been paid in full by third parties.

"So, as per RFU regulation 5.3, the RFU confirms that the club will not be subject to a deduction of 28 points for the 2019-20 Championship season."