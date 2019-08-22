Transgender rugby player playing with 'a smile on my face'

Media playback is not supported on this device Kelly Morgan: Trans rugby player blazing a trail in Wales

Kelly Morgan is not hard to pick out among the other players at a training session with Porth Harlequins Ladies rugby team.

Broad shouldered and standing nearly six feet tall, the 33-year-old lorry driver cuts an intimidating figure amid the shouting of instructions and thud of tackle bags.

It is not just size that makes her stand out. Kelly is a trailblazer and come September hopes to compete in the Welsh women's leagues.

Kelly was born Nicholas Gareth Morgan, and as a teenage boy played representative rugby for east Wales.

Injury ended that initial involvement with the sport, but after a decade wrestling with gender identity and an eventual transition to female, Kelly is back playing... and loving it.

Branded "beast" by her own team mates, Kelly shone in the centre during Porth's friendly fixtures, scoring and setting up tries and according to her captain, folding opponents "like deckchairs".

And it is not just players that have felt her force, as her own coach Wayne Mansell recalls: "She's put me in hospital, I won't lie about that. She's given me a fracture in my ankle during a game of touch."

'If you can't take the mick out of yourself, then what's the point?', says Kelly

For the past 18 months Kelly has taken a daily dose of the female hormone oestrogen, something she admits takes some getting used to.

"They don't half make you cry, my body shape, my size, it's scary the massive difference it makes. I don't think I'll ever get used to hormones."

But Kelly is proud of her journey, using humour to document her highs and lows on social media.

"I'm always optimistic and I think being open breaks the ice with people," she said.

"I have no shame in who I am, I'm like 'this is me, this is what I'm going through'."

While society as a whole accepts people's right to identify as and transition to either sex, the participation of transgender women in female sport is a more divisive subject.

The debate is not a new one and certainly not confined to Welsh rugby.

Transgender athletes have been conditionally allowed to compete in the Olympics for 15 years.

But a row between transgender world champion track cyclist Rachel McKinnon and tennis legend Martina Navratilova has reignited the discussion.

Navratilova later apologised for using the term "cheating", but is not alone in her view that transgender women have an unfair physical advantage in female sport.

Former British Olympians Sharron Davies, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe - with support of 60 other top class athletes - wrote to the International Olympic Committee calling for more research to ensure fair competition.

Davies said: "Once we start seeing well-known female athletes being beaten, then people will start standing up and understanding the situation.

"It will be a shame because it should be about sport, fairness and the best we can be."

Kelly has played in two friendlies for Porth, including this one against Pembroke

Rugby is a physical contact sport in which it could be argued that transgender women have a distinct advantage in terms of size and strength.

Kelly accepts that.

"I do feel guilty, but what can you do? I don't go out to hurt anybody. I just want to play rugby at the end of the day."

And providing Kelly's blood-measured testosterone levels are within a certain range, she is entitled to play under Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) guidelines which are "fully committed to the principles of equality".

The union's transsexual policy states: "WRU Group believes that gender identity and gender reassignment should not be a barrier to participation in rugby union in Wales."

"Times are changing. I'm the first one in Wales at the moment and hopefully I'll inspire more people to come and play rugby, or any sort of sport," Kelly said.

"Don't be afraid of who you are, just enjoy yourself and live your life.

"I'm itching to go out on the rugby pitch, have a good laugh with the girls and be part of a massive community. It brings a smile to my face."

Kelly has set up the "my transgender rugby experiences" Facebook page to share her joys and struggles of being part of a women's rugby team.

Kelly says she played at a 'fair level' when she was a teenager and rugby has always been her sport

Porth Ladies coach Wayne Mansell says Kelly has been a great addition to his squad, and does not believe she has an unfair physical advantage over opponents.

"Straight away we just saw there was a load of ability there," he said.

"[But] I've seen Kelly struggling more than a lot of the girls with the demands our of training.

"Some days are good, some days are bad, but at the end of the day can you really exclude people?

"Kelly has made a brave decision to do what she's done and if the WRU says she can play, she can play as far as I'm concerned."

'She's one of us'

Brian Minty founded the Porth Ladies' team four years ago.

"I've always taken rugby as a totally inclusive sport and we're happy to welcome Kelly to the club," he says.

But he can't resist a joke: "She's going to be a good, good player for the next few years, as long as we can stop her injuring players in training.

"One of the main things Kelly does is give confidence to the other people around her. We've got a number of people who've only just started playing."

Club captain Jessica Minty-Madley says Kelly is not treated differently to other members of the squad.

"Kelly has become completely and utterly absorbed into the team," she says.

"She's one of us. She comes in, trains hard, plays hard and parties hard with us afterwards.

"She folded a girl like a deckchair during a game, which was quite funny, but they're still friends.

"Any advantage Kelly gets comes from how hard she trains."