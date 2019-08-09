Scotland cut Nick Grigg, Kyle Steyn, Henry Pyrgos & Gary Graham from World Cup training squad

Nick Grigg played in three of Scotland's Six Nations matches this year

Glasgow Warriors centres Nick Grigg and Kyle Steyn have been cut from Scotland's World Cup training squad.

Edinburgh scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and Newcastle back-row Gary Graham have also been released, leaving head coach Gregor Townsend with 40 players.

The squad will be trimmed to 31 before the tournament in Japan.

Scotland play a warm-up Test against France in Nice on 17 August, with the same opponents coming to Murrayfield on the following Saturday.

There are also home and away matches against Georgia, before the Scots open their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Yokohama on 22 September.

Samoa, Russia and the host nation also meet Scotland in Group A.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Grant Stewart, Josh Strauss, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs: Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Peter Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor.