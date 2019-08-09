England v Wales: Lock Alun Wyn Jones to set caps record against England

World Cup warm-up: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 11 August Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Extra & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales' most capped rugby player when he captains them in Sunday's World Cup warm-up against England at Twickenham.

The 33-year-old will play in his 135th Test, including 126 for Wales and nine for the British and Irish Lions tests.

Only prop Gethin Jenkins has more Wales caps, with 129 plus five Lions caps.

The lock leads an experienced squad for Wales' first summer Test, as coach Warren Gatland sticks largely with a tried and tested starting XV.

Gareth Anscombe starts at fly-half, partnering Gareth Davies at half-back, with Dan Biggar providing cover on the bench.

With Talupe Faletau ruled out of the World Cup through injury, fellow Lions number eight Ross Moriarty continues at the base of the scrum in a breakaway trio that has Justin Tipuric at open-side and Aaron Wainwright in the six shirt.

Wales team:

Liam Williams (Saracens) (55 Caps); George North (Ospreys) (83 Caps), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (73 Caps), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (15 Caps), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues) (10 Caps); Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys) (26 Caps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (41 Caps); Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (28 Caps), Ken Owens (Scarlets) (64 Caps), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (40 Caps), Adam Beard (Ospreys) (13 Caps), Alun Wyn Jones (Capt, Ospreys) (125 Caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (8 Caps), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (64 Caps), Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (31 Caps).

Replacements: Elliot Dee (Dragons) (18 Caps),17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (12 Caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) (12 Caps), Jake Ball (Scarlets) (32 Caps), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (17 Caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues) (7 Caps), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints) (70 Caps), Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (13 Caps).