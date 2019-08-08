Scottish Rugby post record turnover of £61.1m

More than 400,000 fans attended six sold-out matches at Murrayfield in 2018-19

Scottish Rugby has posted a record turnover of £61.1m for 2018-19 - up £3.9m on the previous financial year.

The organisation attribute the figures to broadcast deals, commercial partnerships, sell-out crowds, and "additional rugby revenue streams".

More than 400,000 fans attended six sold-out matches at Murrayfield in that time - the biggest ever tally.

"We are in our best net year-end cash position for over 25 years," said Scottish Rugby chairman Colin Grassie.

"At its height, cash debt was at a level of £23m. We are now in a new era financially and in a far stronger position."