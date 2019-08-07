Glasgow Warriors: Depleted squad must keep standards high - Dave Rennie

Glasgow Warriors were narrowly beaten by Leinster in last season's Pro14 final

Glasgow Warriors will not allow missing swathes of international players to derail their Pro14 ambitions, says head coach Dave Rennie.

The New Zealander expects to be shorn of "19 or 20" players during the Rugby World Cup, which begins next month.

But Rennie says missing a large Test contingent is no excuse for poor performances from last season's runners-up.

"The expectation is whoever wears the jersey delivers," he said.

"We play a lot of rugby without our international boys, so have blooded a lot of good young men over the last couple of years. We've been good while our internationals have been away so it's no different now.

"We've got some academy boys in training, some sevens boys, we've stripped everything right back, so we still have the same expectation regardless of how many we have away at the World Cup. It's a long season, but we've got a good side again and it's a good chance to test our depth."

Who might Glasgow lose?

Despite having a smaller selection of players to start the season, Rennie "absolutely" expects his side to target matching or exceeding last term's achievements.

Warriors topped their Pro14 conference for the second year running, and were agonisingly defeated 18-15 by Leinster in the final - a loss all the more sickening because it came in front of a bumper home crowd at Celtic Park.

Glasgow also qualified from their European Champions Cup group, but were soundly beaten by eventual winners Saracens in the quarter-finals.

"We've shown our ability to win and perform under pressure," Rennie added.

"It's an incredible disappointment to fall short of the goal, it's tough. You pour 11 months into it and it comes down to one game in the end.

"But we've learned a lot, and we're a better side than we were the year before. We've got confidence in our young boys and we're creating really good depth."

Meanwhile, Glasgow have signed former Edinburgh, London Irish and Scotland Sevens scrum-half Sean Kennedy on a one-year partnership deal with Stirling County.

Warriors are likely to be without Scotland nines Ali Price and George Horne, as well as Fijian Niko Matawalu, during the global showpiece.

Kennedy, 28, made eight appearances on loan at Glasgow in 2012-13, and will play for County in the inaugural semi-professional Super Six when not being used by Rennie.