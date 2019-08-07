Rachel Taylor becomes first female WRU regional academy skills coach.

Rachel Taylor has also taken on coaching roles with the Barbarians and the Crawshay's women's sides.

Rachel Taylor has been appointed as the first female Welsh Rugby Union regional academy skills coach.

The 36-year-old former Wales forward, who won 67 caps, will coach North Wales academy players alongside new RGC head coach Matt Silva and under academy manager Josh Leach.

It is another first for Taylor, who in 2018 became Colwyn Bay men's first female head coach.

Taylor will also help develop female players in North Wales.

Dave Roberts takes over from Taylor as WRU rugby coordinator for North West Wales, with Wales wing Jessica Kavanagh replacing him as Women and Girls' Game Changer for North Wales.

WRU community director Geraint John said: "We are thrilled to appoint Rachel Taylor as North Wales academy skills coach.

"She is hugely experienced as an international player and rugby development professional and it's exciting to see her use that expertise to develop both male and female players in North Wales.

